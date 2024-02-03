Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

