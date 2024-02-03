Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR) Given a C$0.50 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$0.50 price target on Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wonderfilm Media Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of CVE:WNDR opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. Wonderfilm Media has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.
About Wonderfilm Media
