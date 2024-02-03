Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Shares Up 17.1%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,050.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

