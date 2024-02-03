WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $53.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

WSC stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

