William Blair Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh expects that the business services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.05%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

