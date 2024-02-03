William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 28.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 over the last ninety days. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.