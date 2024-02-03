Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.10. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

