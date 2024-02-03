Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CFO David M. Wold Sells 924 Shares of Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.