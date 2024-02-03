Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $148.72.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

