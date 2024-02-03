Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

