Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

