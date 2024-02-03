Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $564.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

