Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

