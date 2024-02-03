Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 166.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM opened at $94.86 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $119.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.