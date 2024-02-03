Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

