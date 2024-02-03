Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,279 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.47 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

