West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

West Shore Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

