Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.58.

Shares of SPOT opened at $222.49 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $224.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

