Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $12.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,850.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $149.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $207.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,433.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,173.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

