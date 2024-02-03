WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

