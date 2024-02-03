Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $74.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,446 shares of company stock worth $3,335,322. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $51.54 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

