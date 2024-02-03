Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.38% of Waters worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 9,685.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $320.74. 516,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,747. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average of $283.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

