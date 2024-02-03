VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Up 6.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 69,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 151,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,098.59% and a negative return on equity of 136.48%. On average, research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VYNE Therapeutics

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,605.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Further Reading

