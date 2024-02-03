vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
