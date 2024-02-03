Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Visa by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 172,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:V traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.
View Our Latest Report on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.