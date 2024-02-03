Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Visa by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 172,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.