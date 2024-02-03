Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average of $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

