Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRTS traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average of $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
