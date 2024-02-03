Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 699 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $17.72 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

