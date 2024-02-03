Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 24.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $339,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 48.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 124.04%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

