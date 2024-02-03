Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $107,000 Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $44.33 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,097.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,097.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $5,866,486. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

