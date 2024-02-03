Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Vertiv by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,476,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $61.46 on Friday. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.