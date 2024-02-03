Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 158,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 424,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
