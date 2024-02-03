Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 158,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 424,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $46,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.