Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $424.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

