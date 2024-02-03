Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,462. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $237.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.