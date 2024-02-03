Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading 3.4% Higher

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
