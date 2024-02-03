Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading 3.4% Higher

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

About Verde Clean Fuels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

