Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Hits $60.08 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.08 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0222987 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,519,820.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

