Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 124,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after buying an additional 1,177,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 350,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 879,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

