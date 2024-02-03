Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.