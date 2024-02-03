Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.47. 1,901,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,947. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

