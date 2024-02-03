Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

