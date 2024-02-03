Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lifted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 617,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,265. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

