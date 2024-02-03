Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

