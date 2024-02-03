Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,275,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,671,716 shares.The stock last traded at $46.29 and had previously closed at $46.19.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
