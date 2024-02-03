Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $144.06. 521,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

