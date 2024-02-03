Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.3% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 3,081,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

