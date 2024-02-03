VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) to Issue $0.14 Interim Dividend

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.