VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Down 1.4%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.51). 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.58).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.15) price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.55. The stock has a market cap of £373.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,479.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

