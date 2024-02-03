V.F.’s (VFC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Williams Trading restated a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.03.

VFC opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

