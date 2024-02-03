UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith Sells 4,993 Shares

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.47 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

