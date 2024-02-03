UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith Sells 4,993 Shares

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UroGen Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.47 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
