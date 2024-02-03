UNIUM (UNM) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. UNIUM has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $37,788.97 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $9.62 or 0.00022364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.61812319 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,932.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

