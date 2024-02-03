Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 2,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of U stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

